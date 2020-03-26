Parvati is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 1999.

Parvati is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 1999.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Parvati measures 39.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 239 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Parvati has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Her interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Parvati also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Parvati has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Parvati has a fuel capacity of 42,800 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Parvati accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Parvati is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 59.

Parvati is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.