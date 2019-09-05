The fully MCA Compliant 53.4 m PEGASO (Ex M/Y Petara) benefits from spacious contemporary interior combined with well executed and expansive deck spaces. With naval architecture by Dubois Naval Architechts, arrangements by Don Starkey, interior design by Celeste Dell' Anna and superb standard of workmanship from Proteksan Turquoise -Pegaso is a sophisticated Motor Yacht that meets the highest International Standard.

The clever arrangement of the external areas has resulted in expansive decks without obstruction from stored tenders. The sun deck, with glass wind screens to provide additional shelter, futures a jakuzzi dip pool and generous sunpad area forward and an open area for lounging and casual dining aft. Upper deck al fresco entertaining is accomodated by two circular tables and an additional buffet bar, whilst a third area is located on the main deck aft with casual seating arranged under the shape of the upper deck.



The stylish interior features neutral fabrics furnishing and cherry wood joinery creating a feeling of casual elegance throughout the yacht. Both the main and the upper deck saloon offers games tables and comfortable seating areas at which to relax. The main saloon leads out through double sliding glass doors to the aft deck and has large windows on two sides, creating a panaromic view.



Separated from the main saloon by sliding shoji-screen doors-the glamorous dining room boasts a stunning brass inlayed oval table and overhead mirror for entertaining up to 12 guests in style.



Six luxurious staterooms, all featuring bath or shower rooms and suite and first class entertainment systems, offer relaxing accommodation for up to 12 guests over 2 decks. Located on the main deck are the VIP cabin and the full beam Owner's cabin which has a walk-in wardrobe and adjoining study featuring a 'his and hers' bathroom with joint shower.



The remaining cabins, 3 double and 1 twin centered around a shared lobby, are situated on the lower deck which also houses a fully equipped gymnasium with en suite shower facilities.