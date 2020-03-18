Pelorus is a 115m motor yacht custom built by Lurssen Yachts in 2003. The mega yacht’s elegant exterior lines are the work of Tim Heywood. She features interior design by Terence Disdale.

Motor yacht Pelorus has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. With a generous beam of 17.2m, she has a spacious interior with room for up to 22 guests and 42 crew members.

In 2007 Pelorus emerged from a refit carried out by Blohm + Voss shipyard, which saw the addition of a second helicopter pad, new paint and zero-speed stabilizers.

The mega yacht also has a large pool, Jacuzzi, and numerous toys and tender on board.

Pelorus can reach a top speed of 20 knots and cruises comfortably at 18 knots. She is equipped for long-distance cruising, with a range of 6000 nautical miles at 16 knots.

In 2018 Pelorus underwent a major refit by Kusch Yachts.