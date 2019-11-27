Penelope is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Penelope measures 33.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.67 feet.

Penelope has a GRP hull.

Penelope also features naval architecture by Zuccon International Project .

Performance and Capabilities

Penelope has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Penelope accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Penelope flies the flag of Italy.

She is also fitted with a jacuzzi (on deck).