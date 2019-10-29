Pink Shadow is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Damen.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

Pink Shadow measures 46 metres in length.

Model

Her exterior design and interior design is by Damen.

Pink Shadow is a semi-custom YS 4508 model.

Accommodation

Pink Shadow accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.