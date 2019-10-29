0 images
Length 46m
Year 2019
Pink Shadow
Motor Yacht
Pink Shadow is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Damen.
One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.
Design
Pink Shadow measures 46 metres in length.Her exterior design and interior design is by Damen.
Model
Pink Shadow is a semi-custom YS 4508 model.
Accommodation
Pink Shadow accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.