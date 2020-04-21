Project Castor is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Project Castor measures 55.00 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Project Castor has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Project Castor also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Model

Project Castor is a semi-custom 5500 Steel model.

Performance and Capabilities

Project Castor has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 8v 396 te84 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Project Castor accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Project Castor has a hull NB of 19055.