Rahal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Rahal measures 46.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 8.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 562 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rahal has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Rahal also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Rahal has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Rahal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Rahal measures 46.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 8.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 562 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rahal has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Rahal also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Rahal has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rahal has a fuel capacity of 69,700 litres, and a water capacity of 22,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rahal accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rahal is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 789.

Rahal is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.