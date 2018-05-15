Rapture is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Southern Wind Shipyard, in South Africa.

Rapture is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Southern Wind Shipyard, in South Africa.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Rapture measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.6 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Rapture has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Rapture also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Rapture has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Rapture has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,100 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rapture accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rapture has a White hull, whose NB is SW 100 DS / 5.

Rapture flies the flag of Marshall Islands.