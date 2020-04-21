RMK 5000 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by RMK Marine, in Turkey.

Design

RMK 5000 measures 50.00 metres in length.

RMK 5000 has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Hot Lab Studio began its story in Milan in 2004, basing its activity upon the ideas of three designers, Michele Dragoni, Enrico Lumini and Antonio Romano who had previously worked in Automotive and Interior design.

RMK 5000 also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Accommodation

RMK 5000 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.