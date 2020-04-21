Samurai is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Alia Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Samurai measures 60.00 metres in length.

Samurai has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Samurai also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Other Specifications

Samurai has a hull NB of 601.