Sarita Si is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2004.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Sarita Si measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 227 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sarita Si has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Sarita Si also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Sarita Si has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sarita Si has a fuel capacity of 45 litres, and a water capacity of 10 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sarita Si accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sarita Si is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 31.

Sarita Si is a BV/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.