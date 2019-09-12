We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sarita Si
1973|
Motor Yacht
Sarita Si is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2004.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Sarita Si measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 227 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Sarita Si has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CRN.
Sarita Si also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Sarita Si has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Sarita Si is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2004.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Sarita Si measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 227 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Sarita Si has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CRN.
Sarita Si also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Sarita Si has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sarita Si has a fuel capacity of 45 litres, and a water capacity of 10 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sarita Si accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sarita Si is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 31.
Sarita Si is a BV/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.