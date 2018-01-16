Seaquest is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Seaquest measures 49.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 metres and a beam of 9.17 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 492 tonnes. Her deck material is teak.

Seaquest has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Seaquest also features naval architecture by Westport and William Garden.



Model

Seaquest is a semi-custom Westport 164 model. The Westport 164 tri-deck accommodates twelve guests in unsurpassed luxury. A vessel as prized for the artistry of its contours as for the substance of its construction, the Westport 164 represents an exceptional landmark achievement in large yacht design.



Performance and capabilities

Seaquest has a top speed of 24 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots.

She is powered by 2 7300HP MTU engines of the 16V 4000 M90 model and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Seaquest has a fuel capacity of 73320 litres, and a water capacity of 8460 litres.



Accommodation

Seaquest accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

