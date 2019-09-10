Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Monte Carlo Yachts, in Italy.

Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Monte Carlo Yachts, in Italy.

Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.

Design

Serendipity measures 32.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Serendipity has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Serendipity also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.

Model

Serendipity is a semi-custom MCY 105 model.

Other yachts based on this MCY 105 semi-custom model include: G, Aqua, LADY MARISA, Kingston II, Botti, Rita, Dolce Vita, Serendipity.

Performance and Capabilities

Serendipity has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 3512 b diesel caterpillar engines.

Serendipity has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Serendipity accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serendipity has a hull NB of 105/02.