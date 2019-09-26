Serene is a 134 metre motor yacht which was launched in 2011 by Fincantieri Yachts, and is believed to be one of the most technologically advanced in the world.

The Fincantieri Yachts team developed the Serene project from a groundbreaking concept design by Espen Oeino with the interior spaces designed by Pascale Reymond from Reymond Langton Design.

She has seven decks, a hangar and two helicopter landing pads, a large sea-water swimming pool and a tender garage suitable to fit a submarine.

Delivered in 2011, she is one of the largest yachts in the world and a benchmark in technology, innovation and style, not to mention winner of the World Superyacht Awards 2012 in the 3,000-tons-and- above category.

Fincantieri could not have had a more spectacular debut in the sea’s most exclusive market segment with a project reflecting the importance they place on the sea, technology and owner satisfaction.

Serene has been built to meet SOLAS regulations (Safety of Life at Sea), under the supervision of the Lloyd’s Register of Shipping and finally registered under the brand new, at that time, PYC (Passenger Yacht Code).