Shamrock V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Shamrock V measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.81 metres and a beam of 5.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.

Shamrock V has a teak hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Her interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Shamrock V also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

Shamrock V has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shamrock V has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shamrock V accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shamrock V has a hull NB of 370.