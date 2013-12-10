Shamrock V
1930|
Sail Yacht
Shamrock V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Shamrock V measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.81 metres and a beam of 5.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.
Shamrock V has a teak hull with a teak superstructure.Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.
Her interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Shamrock V also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.
Performance and Capabilities
Shamrock V has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Shamrock V has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Shamrock V accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shamrock V has a hull NB of 370.