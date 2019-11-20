Sofico is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Sofico is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Sofico measures 42.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 8.65 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sofico has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Sofico also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Sofico has a top speed of 15.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sofico has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,889 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sofico accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sofico has a hull NB of 43/04.

Sofico flies the flag of British.