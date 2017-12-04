Read online now
Length 34m
Year 2015

Solis

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Solis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Mulder Shipyard.

Design

Solis measures 34.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.

Solis has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Claydon Reeves.

Founded by James Claydon and Mike Reeves, Claydon Reeves is a diverse studio with 50 years of collective experience

Solis also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Solis has a top speed of 13.00 knots. .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8m

crew:

-

draft:

-
