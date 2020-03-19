So'mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Tansu Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

So'mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Tansu Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

So'mar measures 37.92 metres in length and has a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes.

So'mar has an epoxy composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Yachts.

So'mar has a top speed of 15.20 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

So'mar has a fuel capacity of 22,300 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

So'mar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

So'mar is a RINA Charter - MMA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.