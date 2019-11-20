St Michel is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

St Michel measures 24.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Model

St Michel is a semi-custom Ferretti 830 model.

Other yachts based on this Ferretti 830 semi-custom model include: Bonita, Unforgettable.

Performance and Capabilities

St Michel has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. .

Accommodation

St Michel accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

St Michel flies the flag of the United Kingdom.