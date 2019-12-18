The 49.50 metre (162’4”ft) custom-built Sussurro yacht was launched in 1998 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by designer Terence Disdale with naval architecture and layout by the in-house Feadship studio De Voogt Naval Architects.

The Terence Disdale interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 12 guests in both style and comfort. Sussurro, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 11 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

The distinctive and contemporary exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering characteristic Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.40 metres (27’6”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at an incredible top speed of 46 knots, Sussurro can take those on board across ranges of 1800 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.