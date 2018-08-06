Thalima is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Southern Wind Shipyard in Cape Town, South Africa.

Thalima is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Southern Wind Shipyard in Cape Town, South Africa.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Thalima measures 33.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Thalima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Thalima also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Thalima has a top speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Thalima has a fuel capacity of 5,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thalima accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Thalima has a hull NB of SW 110 RS / 1.