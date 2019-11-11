The Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

The Pearl measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

The Pearl has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

The Pearl accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Pearl is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.