Tyndareo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Tyndareo measures 42.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 227 tonnes.

Tyndareo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by David Hicks.

Tyndareo also features naval architecture by CRN.

Accommodation

Tyndareo accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.