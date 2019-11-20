Length 24m
Year 2000
Vento
2000|
Motor Yacht
Vento is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.
The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.
Design
Vento measures 24.00 metres in length.
Performance and Capabilities
Vento has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Vento accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.