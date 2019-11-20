Vento is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Vento measures 24.00 metres in length.

Performance and Capabilities

Vento has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vento accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.