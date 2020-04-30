Vida is the third in the successful 55m FDHF Steel class, which features muscular exterior lines by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects.

To create the interior décor of Vida, the Owner appointed Be Design Associates from Florida with whom he had previously worked on several residential projects. The Be Design team worked on an interior architectural structure penned by Francesco Paszkowski and Margerita Casprini.

Twelve guests are accommodated in five suites located on the lower deck and a magnificent 80-square-meter owner’s stateroom set forward on the main deck. Further, a stunning backlit onyx arch in the main saloon will guarantee a wow effect when boarding Vida.

At 55m and 740GT, Vida offers a maximum speed of 16 knots and frugal fuel consumption that gives a remarkable range of 4,500nm at 13 knots, thanks to the progressive hull design devised by van Oossanen Naval Architects. Combining magnificent comfort with optimised efficiency throughout the speed spectrum, Heesen’s 55m FDHF steel class sets a new standard in superyacht performance.