White Rose of Drachs is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Kusch Yachts, Germany.

For almost 40 years Kusch Yachts has created high-quality, custom-made yachts for the world‘s oceans.

Design

White Rose of Drachs measures 65 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.35 metres and a beam of 11.90 metres.

White Rose of Drachs has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

White Rose of Drachs also features naval architecture by Lasse + Pache GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

White Rose of Drachs has a top speed of 16.80 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

White Rose of Drachs has a fuel capacity of 185,000 litres, and a water capacity of 68,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Rose of Drachs accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.