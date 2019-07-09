The external profile of this vessel has been designed by Omega Architects, in close collaboration with the CRN Engineering Department which developed the naval project, while their interiors have been created by Droulers Architecture, which has worked in close collaboration with the shipyard’s Interiors and Design Office.

The new megayacht, the first to be built by CRN on the new naval platform of 12.50 metres in width, is characterized by sleek, slender and sporty lines, which make the profile particularly streamlined. With 5 decks, M/Y CRN 132 73 m can host up to 12 guests in its six cabins, including the Owner Suite and Vip cabins, together with a crew of 22 members.

The construction of this new jewel of the sea, which includes the best design solutions realized by CRN, has required around 430,000 hours of work from the shipyard workers and subcontractors and the daily contribution of over 150 direct and indirect workers.