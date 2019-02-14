Yanneke Too is a stunning 36m luxury sail yacht built by Camper& Nicholsons. She features top class engineering by Dixon Yacht Design with beautiful interior design by Terence Disdale.

The Yanneke Too was built specifically for worldwide pleasure cruising. With a capacity of up to 8 guests and 6 crew she combines both luxury and functionality. She also has a sufficiently shallow enough draught to allow her to enter the worlds best cruising areas.

She has twin 38m carbon-fibre masts by Omohundro and a Marten Marine roller-furling system. This allows for the best balance between handling and optimum sail shape. The sails are designed by British company North Diamond.

Yanneke Too's interior is the work of Richard Hornbacher. With aesthetic fabrics, hardwood floors and elegant cherry-wood joinery. A magnificent maple and briar table, surrounded by a white leather sofa, provides intimate dining for four or can extend to accommodate up to eight people.

Yanneke Too is a superbly crafted yacht that combines modern technology with nautical beauty.

