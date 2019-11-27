Ziacanaia II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Ziacanaia II measures 30.95 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ziacanaia II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Ziacanaia II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ziacanaia II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ziacanaia II flies the flag of Malta.