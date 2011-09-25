H2 Yacht Design is a design studio with a lot of projects on the drawing boards and yachts in the yard. With a 78m superyacht in construction at Blohm + Voss, a recent signing of a 73m Nobiskrug new-build project and another 73m Proteksan Turquoise yet set to launch next year, Jonny Horsfield and the H2 Yacht Design team have achieved a lot.

However; in an effort to meet the growing demand and complexity regarding technical specifications in their orders, Jonny Horsfield has decided to join forces with Laurent Giles, one of the leading specialists in naval architecture; working together to completely rebrand an encompassing service as ‘Superyacht Architecture’.

Directors, David Lewis and Jonny Horsfield, will be providing bespoke projects, engineering and design as recent updates to legislation mean naval architecture is now more important than ever.