The industry-defining show, which is now celebrating its 30th year, will take place as usual on the docks of Port Hercule this September.

From 23-26 September, the world’s largest names in our industry will congregate in the stunning setting of Monte Carlo to celebrate all that is superyachting.

In a statement, the show organisers commented that, ‘Now, more than ever, the MYS must shoulder its responsibility to support the industry and all of the business sectors that make it possible to organise the MYS.’

Certainly, it would not be unfair to say the effects of the global situation have been felt by our industry in particular. While brokers are left at the mercy of widespread travel bans, many shipyards have suspended production until it is safe to do so – while the priority in everyone’s minds is the utmost safety of staff, workers and clients.

The Monaco Yacht Show, which brings together 600 companies in the yachting market – from shipyards to yacht provisioners – is in many ways emblematic of the superyacht industry and how far it has come today. Representing each various and diverse sector of yachting, the MYS offers a platform for everything from relationship-building to purchasing a superyacht.

Every year, the MYS attracts the largest and most glamorous array of vessels on the world’s waters, with the 111m Lurssen flagship Tis counted as one of the many show-stoppers in 2019.

While the world patiently awaits a return to normalcy, and certainly not a single person in any industry remains unaffected by the global crisis, it is at least heartening to know that, at the end of the tunnel, there is the MYS.