Lilium, who made her world debut at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, was launched earlier this year by the Turkish yard and is the second in Bilgin Yachts’ 47.5m series, following her sistership Starburst III.

One glance at the classic yet distinguished design of Lilium makes clear that while not the largest of IYC’s sales this year, she is certainly one of the most elegant – a fact her rapid sale is no doubt testament to. Stylish Jacuzzis on main and upper deck forward and her ample tender garage pay homage to an owner’s love of the outdoor lifestyle, while Unique Design’s naval architecture and exterior design seamlessly link all decks to give an overall sense of fluidity and connection on Lilium.

Impressive though the optimisation of exterior deck space is on this 47.5m build, Lilium’s interiors – realised by Turkish designer Ilkay Dovan – are the real showstopper on this superyacht. A blend of white, gold and brass materials are fused together to give a comfortable yet stylish feel to Lilium’s interiors in a light, airy setting, while optimum use has been made of the yacht’s living spaces. Housing room for up to 10 guests, with a skylight in the master suite and fold-out balcony, Lilium is a true stylish sanctuary on the sea.

Reaching an enviable top speed of 16 knots and transatlantic range of over 4,500 nautical miles at cruising speed (12 knots), Lilium’s new owner is sure to enjoy many pleasurable stays at sea – we would like to congratulate IYC on this commendable sale.