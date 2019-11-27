The designer’s brief was for a yacht able to "stand out from the crowd". The Owner - being well versed in private yachting was very specific in his requirements (and priorities). Having asked us to design a superyacht with elegant, modern and sleek lines yet not futuristic, he instructed an interior layout to ensure the maximum possible privacy for him and his guests. Not only this, but a helideck, with easy access to his apartment. Throw in a large impressive beach club-mini spa with direct access to the sea, and it is truly a yacht to be envied.

M/Y Elements striking profile features an eye-catching flared bow and modern profile that pays homage to tradition, while still remaining quintessentially contemporary. Exterior deck areas were designed around the guest experience, seamlessly fluid and tailored to comfort and entertainment. An oceanside beach club is a highlight of the yacht's exterior spaces, featuring a wide sunbathing platform and bar with glass detailing.

The prestigious and voluminous yacht with elegant traditional design and sleek lines, stands at a colossal 80-metres. She remains traditional, yet contemporary, and invites 24 guests into sleek sophistication.

So what were some of the design challenges? The hull lines, especially the bow and the transom lines, were designed in such a way as to match the underwater hull, the bulbous bow and the fully closed transom, with no chines which would comprise an aesthetic flaw.

Although the exterior lines are straight, without any surprises, there is a particularly interesting exterior design aspect at the midship of the yacht, which reminds you of the prestigious Poseidon trident and makes her easily recognizable.

​However the privacy of the guests, remain paramount. With flow-through deck corridors dedicated for crew circulation throughout the vessel, it had been mastered.

A step inside, and her interior space is truly magnificent. Extremely spacious, able to host dinners, big parties and business events, there is ample room to reside in luxury. Her style stamped Italian interiors by Cristiano Gatto, finished to a meticulous standard including button-tufted furnishings which add an Art Deco touch to the interiors, giving it a luxurious feel of sumptuous comfort throughout. Unique design features are found at every corner, including sophisticated Grecian-style pillars in the main saloon and the master suite, etched mirrored glass detailing and chandeliers in glistening crystal. A hammam offers the ultimate indulgence too, proving she is fitted to a standard of unrivalled luxury and glamour throughout.

The owner’s private open deck with a large custom-made Jacuzzi and direct access to the helideck from his Suite (as requested by the client) is a real stand-out point.

Challenges also included the increased weight due to heavy interiors, floating floors and insulation for noise-vibration, comfort notation. Even from the first stages, the client informed us to take under consideration that the interior design he intended (i.e. extended use of marble) would incur increased weight. Not only this but the speed level evidenced a new industry mission to design a superyacht of this size to achieve 18.5 knots at full displacement as per the requirements of the owner. Her classic-lined steel hull, aluminium superstructure and unsurpassed performance, are just the beginning....