When Elandess’ experienced owners commissioned Harrison Eidsgarrd to produce their forthcoming masterpiece, they did so to bring their exacting visions to life. Penned by Pedar Eidsgaard himself, who hails 22 years’ experience in yacht design, both the interiors and exteriors of Elandess were set to be unique.

With a brief set out to bring modernity and spaciousness for the ultimate lounging landscape, Elandess’ length allowed the design studio to experiment with communal spaces and create an array of entertaining areas.

Following the recent success of Abeking's highly futuristic Aviva, Elandess was destinated to ooze new-modern. From the sub-waterline and aptly named ‘Nemo’ Lounge, to the 8m swimming pool on the expansive sun-deck, the yacht’s sporty angles and contemporary appeal has opened up her interiors to make a dream, reality.

Aside from their chosen designers, the owner’s recruited brokers at Burgess New Construction to lead the project, A&R to complete the naval architecture and of course, Abeking & Rasmussen to carry out construction. All leaders in their fields, the success of this joint effort has created a masterpiece that’s a testament to the industry.

Set to undergo sea trials in the North Sea before scheduled delivery to her owners in just few short months, we look forward to her seeing Elandess’ sparkling-grey hull on her maiden ventures across the continent.