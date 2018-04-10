Launched in 1989, the traditional style of the all-aluminium Show Time is deceptive of its age, and after significant refits in 1995 and 2015, this yacht is built with timeless design in its DNA. Not only is the profile an effortless take on American yachting, but the interiors are cavernous, with expertly designed lifestyle spaces inside and across her three decks.

The interiors offer up to eight guests on board true relaxation with finely crafted furniture, elegant conversation spaces and a clean, stripped-back decor; however, it’s the smaller elements such as the automated dining table, wine station and curved staircase that provide the charm offensive.

This isn’t just a motoryacht, or part of the American inventory, this is a Broward with genuine character and a superyacht that defies market trend by simply attracting the right owner.

“Buyers in the 30 to 40-metre range want volume and size, but for good value,” explains Richard Gray. “Show Time is that yacht; a solid, all-aluminium vessel which ticked all the boxes for the new owners and everyone is happy with the result. The key to finding Show Time was an owner who wasn’t shy to look further afield to find the right yacht and didn’t compromise based on location. That’s the key, not limiting yourself to a region.”

The owner’s ongoing journey is now set to be filled with relaxation on the sun deck, as well as entertaining main deck aft thanks to TV, loungers and wet bar leading down to the main salon and the beach club; home to the arsenal of toys and effortless access to the ocean.

Listed at an asking price of $3,675,000, Show Time was listed with Denison Yachting and is the latest sales announcement to emerge from the IYC team.