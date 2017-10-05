Built in 2013, I NOVA is an ice-breaker that hasn’t aged. Since her launch, she’s won numerous awards and both her interior and exterior design (by sculptor Christiano Gatto) still appear contemporary despite the years passed since her launch.

The perfect base on which to host 150 of the most influential people in the industry, I NOVA’s impressive structure and hull of ice-breaker classification allows her to fall into a category of superyacht that’s growing in popularity and of course, provides ample al fresco space for soaking up the final Mediterranean nights.

Over the course of the evening, four decks provided plenty of room for dancing; the main saloon opened out in an entrance-style space and an indoor/outdoor bar welcomed guests with a crisp glass of D’Watere Champagne. On the observation deck, a hiding space for quieter conversation, while on the bow, guests could admire the dramatic backdrop of the principality by night.

At the heart of the yacht, Chateau d’Esclans Rose and Titomirov Vodka were served alongside delicious canapés providing an elegant complement to the setting.

Speaking to the yacht’s designer on I NOVA’s success as a host, Gatto remarked; “It’s super-cool, there are 150 people on board and you cannot feel it because there is so much space outside!”

As the evening progressed Central Agent, Filip Jerolimov commented on its success, “It’s a brilliant party; I NOVA is the perfect boat to host a party. We have this massive upper deck where we’ve taken off two big tenders and we’ve set up a huge event with drinks, canapés and a DJ tonight. Everyone seems to be having a lot of fun!”

Built not only for artic exploration, I NOVA proved herself as a place for entertainment and when the evening drew to a close, guests bid their farewells, ready for the closing day of the Monaco Yacht Show 2017.

Superyachts.com would like to thank our sponsors for the evening. I NOVA is available for both sale and charter through IYC.