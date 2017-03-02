Unveiled at Yachts Miami Beach 2017, the sleek and stylish sport superyachts are steel and aluminium vessels with 30% more speed of yachts in the 50-metre size range.

With the same volume, with no sacrifice to comfort, the FAST superyacht series takes 140 years of yacht building heritage and places it in the world of customisable solutions for owners looking to sail away from the shipyard in record time.

The NOW series sparked a huge following at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, with the FAST designs taking it one step further. The elegant and sporty lines come in three different models, the BF164’ (50-metres), the BF184’ (56-metres) and the BF224’ (68-metres). Each model will also feature in the form of an X-variant, which indicates a raised pilothouse design.

For the warm and balanced interiors of the BF164’ 50m, have been chosen smooth, rounded lines with very few angles that contrast with various geometric elements like tables and nightstands, to create a setting that is warm, harmonious and welcoming. The dominant wood used is light hued oak, creating a contrast with the dark natural walnut used for the C-shaped window structures. The colourways used for the fabrics and furnishings are muted, ranging from beige and brown to dark grey.

The BF184’ 56m, on the other hand, is designed for owners who love contrast, with an interior setting that is as formal as it is edgy. Polished ebony is used as a counterpoint for the light oak walls, while the detailing features shades of light grey.

The BF224’ 68m is more “classical” in style. The shapes and surfaces are more richly decorated, while remaining understated and contemporary. The wood varieties are lighter, creating a contrast between the beige oak furniture and the almost white oak of the walls, while the colours are calibrated to work with the yacht’s highly original decor that includes Tiffany blue details.

The Mulder Design naval architecture, Team 4 Design interior and Omega Architects exterior, the Benetti shipyard is bringing a new option for owners to the market with style, speed and myriad customisation options.