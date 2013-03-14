Custom built by Trinity Yachts in 2009, the luxury vessel was a previous winner at the 2010 World Super Yacht Awards, winning the ‘best semi-displacement motor yacht over 40 metres’ category.

Boasting a stylish interior by Patrick Knowles, Blind Date can accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins, 1 twin cabin and 2 pullman cabins. She can also carry up to 10 crew

She has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8.53m and a 2.21m draft, and is capable of 19.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 17.50 knots from her 60,939-litre fuel tanks.

Blind Date is available to purchase through IYC.