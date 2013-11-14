“I had predicted a good Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, but the results went well beyond our expectations.” explains Mr. Saxon after the close of the FLIBS. “For the first time in recent years, the docks were replete with qualified buyers which could portend the long-awaited shift in affluent consumer buying attitudes. IYC is not alone.

Across the board the industry is reporting brisk activity in both the brokerage sales and charter vacation sectors. I don’t believe this to be an aberration but more the first signs of a positive trend. IYC brokers report activity on nearly every central agency listing that was present at the Fort Lauderdale Show.

In short, our customers are ready to go boating! A considerable portion of our success at the Boat Show must be attributed to the IYC staff, and especially the captains and crews of the yachts at our display. Their tireless efforts are greatly appreciated.”