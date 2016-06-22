Not only has this ocean-going giant been successfully delivered after extensive sea-trials, but Lürssen Yachts has also offered a rare insight into the complex construction process which led to her ground-breaking launch.

A Complex Project

“Building Dilbar was a great challenge and we are proud of this achievement, especially considering the contract time of only 52 months,” explains Lürssen Yachts Managing Partner Peter Lürssen. “She truly represents another exceptional milestone in not only our history, but in yachting history as well.”

Designer Espen Oeino was challenged with matching the incredible size with grace, and under clear guidance and leadership of the owner, the general arrangement and exterior design gives Dilbar a timeless classical profile which is underlined by the light ivory colour of the hull and bronze accents.

“We here at Espen Oeino International, feel honoured and privileged to have been part of this incredible voyage,” adds Espen Oeino. “The close cooperation with all parties involved was the catalyst for making the yacht as magnificent as she is.”

Unparalleled Interiors

With a gross tonnage of 15,917t and beam of 23 metres, Dilbar provides space throughout her interior which has never been seen on a yacht before; because of this, Dilbar gains its grandeur through both dimension and complexity.

Winch Design was responsible for working with the cavernous interiors and creating a home on the water, crafting unique mixes of rare and striking materials to give Dilbar an ‘extraordinary look and feel’ according to her builders.

Andrew Winch commented on the milestone design project: “Dilbar has been a big part of my life. She is truly special, culturally unique and incredibly detailed in so many ways. We are sure that her owners will enjoy every space on board.”

“Dilbar is a proud example of the size palette Lürssen can build and our order book currently features several yachts starting from 70 metres,” concludes Peter Lürssen.

Dilbar is the world's largest yacht in terms of size. It's this space that presented the opportunity for a number of surrounding 'world firsts', such as her indoor pool, which holds an astounding 180 m³ of water and is the largest pool to have been built on a superyacht.



Her diesel electric power plant of 30.000 kW is also the largest installed on any yacht and allows her to operate at a continuous speed of 22,5 knots.