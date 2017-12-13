Lürrsen’s construction is world-renowned as an exercise in precision and skill across the largest yachts on the water, and Martha Ann is just one of many examples of this. An ocean-going giant with huge onboard spaces, this is an opportunity for 12 guests to explore the Caribbean on a timeless superyacht with relaxation and adventure at its core.

Once on board, the daunting profile becomes a home with expansive decks with a 12.8-metre beam providing cavernous interiors and open areas to gather both family and friends. Martha Ann is a five-star experience, with ample chance to enjoy breakfast on the aft deck, all the way to cocktails in the swim-up bar and dinner on the sundeck as the light hangs low over your chosen Caribbean backdrop.

Moving inside and Francois Zuretti’s style becomes just as part of the first impression as the looming, sleek and stylish profile of the yacht itself. Martha Ann was brought to life with classic appeal, with gold accents adorning seamless woodwork with marble flooring and onyx countertops creating an atmosphere of sophistication throughout.

While the large Martha Ann offers endless lifestyle elements on board - such as cinema rooms, jacuzzis, pools, gym and split-level Master Suite with private observation deck - the cruising opportunity across the Caribbean is engineered to work with the environment to enhance time on board.

The wealth of tenders and toys means guests can venture to nearby islands in style, break waves with jetskis and dive to the depths with SeaBobs, scuba gear and more. The huge beach club - mixed with the open sun deck - is the ideal space for sun-worshippers and guests looking to relax by the water.

Available for charter with IYC, this is one of the most reputable charter yachts across the huge fleet in the tropics this winter and easily makes our Caribbean Charter Special series for the myriad elements on board. Stay tuned for more top picks as the Antigua Charter Show reaches its peak this week.