“Juan Morillo (UYS) and myself have been working since early June on this deal and after a few weeks of hard negotiations with the shipyard we successfully closed the yard,” explains Joan Plana of World Yacht Group.

“The official launch of the yacht into the water was yesterday (August 24th) in Antalya Free Zone and next week the sea trials will start so she can be ready and shipped to Florida and attend the FLIBS 2017 show”

The third composite hull from CMB, dubbed the CMB 104, was yesterday launched and christened Liquid Sky. Originally called Miracle, the attraction of Liquid Sky came from the hull and superstructure styling by Espen Oeino as well as the total comfort instilled into the project thanks to four fin stabilisers for zero-speed tranquility.

Capable of accommodating guests in a five stateroom layout, Liquid Sky offers ample space to relax, rewind and explore the world’s waters on board thanks to a large beach club, 28-metre long sun deck and transforming sky lounge which combines the yacht’s balconies into the space.

Available for charter already through World Yacht Group, her owner, as well as future guests, are looking to make the most of the Arte-Bel Design and Daniel Romualdez interiors as well as the sturdy, Mediterranean feel on board this summer.