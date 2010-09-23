Leading French shipyard CMN have arrived at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show in style, presenting the stunning 60m Cloud 9. We spoke to Sales and Marketing Manager, Cyril le Sourd, about the 60m series and being part of one of the most powerful yacht building groups in the world.

As far as semi-custom lines go, the CMN Line 60 could be the some of the most stunning and expertly designed superyachts on the water. Two yachts have been launched in the range, Cloud 9 and Slipstream, offering the ultimate platform for entertaining or just relaxing in true luxury.

Cloud 9 is currently displaying her classic blue hull and white superstructure at the MYS, sat aside other beautiful superyachts set across Port Hercules. We caught up with Cyril le Sourd who commented on the process of constructing a CMN Line 60 vessel “in the recent years the superyacht business discovered the possibility of doing semi-custom products and at CMN we believe that semi-custom is not a good word for high-end luxury products. The way we believe a CMN yacht should be is a bespoke object where we spend time with our clients to find out exactly what they want. Many people will say this, however we believe France, because of its style, because of its luxury past and its history”.

CMN yacht owners have clearly been utilizing their luxury yachts to the highest potential as both Cloud 9 and Slipstream have reached around 24,000nm in one year, the equivalent of an around the world trip, both crossing the Atlantic twice.

CMN is part of the most influential yacht building groups in the world, Abu Dhabi Mar, consisting of Nobiskrug, ADM Shipyards and CMN. “Being three hours from Paris puts us right in between our cousins from Germany and our cousins from Southern Europe, so quality wise and product wise I see it as a good compromise between Northern Europe and the Southern”.

Cyril le Sourd also informed us of the new projects CMN plans to develop over the year, including the new 43m and 60m superyacht concepts which will be presented to a private conference soon.