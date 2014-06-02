More than 1,000 people – including staff and their families, illustrious guests, representatives of the Ferretti Group and CRN Management as well as citizens of Ancona, attended the event at CRN’s Ancona shipyard on Italy’s east coast.

Featuring an exterior by Omega Architects and an interior by Droulers Architecture, Yalla is the first yacht to be built by CRN on the new naval platform of 12.5 metres in width.

Boasting sleek, slender and sporty lines, lending the profile a distinctly streamlined appearance, she features 5 decks and can host up to 12 guests in its six cabins, including the Owner Suite and VIP cabins, together with a crew of 22 members.

Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of CRN, said: “Following the launch of M/Y CRN 133 61 m, a few months ago, we are proud to celebrate the launch of the new M/Y Yalla of 73 m, which represents a challenge and an objective for the whole CRN shipyard.

“Yalla will mark another important result for the development of CRN in the world. A sincere thanks for the trust of the Owner and for the work of all employees and subcontractors who have worked on the project, to the architects Franck Laupman of Omega Architects and to Droulers Architecture.

“I also thank our shareholder Weichai Group and the new CEO of the Group Alberto Galassi for their participation in this important event for CRN and for the whole Ferretti Group”.

In total, five vessels are currently being built at the Ancona shipyard: CRN 131 74 m, CRN 134 55 m, together with the CRN 133 61m, a maxiyacht of the Ferretti Custom Line, the CL 124’, and a Riva 122’ Mythos made of aluminium.