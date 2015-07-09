Developed in three strategic lengths (52, 61 and 75 metres), the Oceansport Series represents both heritage and future of a burgeoning brand within the large yacht construction market. The Oceansport Series adds to the oceangoing properties of the CRN naval platform, but adds a sporty profile - characteristic of Omega - with low gross tonnage and sleek profiles.



As always, space is a major factor on board and each version is engineered specially to make the most of available space for guests across the cabins, salons and the beach club with wellness and fitness area: sauna, gym, infinity pool and swim platform.



All the three designs feature a sleek styled exterior line emphasized by the long horizontal shape where darkened glass windows connect into one visual line on both main and upper decks. Each version has full height windows on both sides the salon on main deck aft, offering stunning views over the lowered bulwark and protecting guests’ privacy at the same time.

We’ll be bringing you more information on the new Oceansport Series, and the three new world debuts at the Monaco Yacht Show, as soon as we can.