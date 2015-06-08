A veteran in the superyacht industry, Crom boasts an impressive resume, including more than 15 years with Merle Wood & Associates, where he was deeply involved with both the sales and charter divisions of the firm. Additionally, Crom served on FYBA’s Board of Directors for 11 years, including a two-year stint as president; he remains actively involved. Additionally, he currently holds a board seat on the AYCA.

“We are very excited to welcome such an experienced and knowledgeable broker to our team,” says Northrop & Johnson COO Daniel Ziriakus. "Crom not only have an impressive record of success, but also his work ethic and values make him a perfect fit at Northrop & Johnson."

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Northrop & Johnson team, whose values are on par with my way of doing business," says Crom Littlejohn. "Also, Northrop & Johnson's advanced proprietary marketing tools are the best in the industry. I've had the pleasure of doing business with many of the brokers at Northrop & Johnson throughout the years and, because of that, I have tremendous confidence that this is the ideal next step in my career. I'm excited for this new opportunity!"