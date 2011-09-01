Dahm International Sign Two New Yachts for Sale
News of two new central agencies have arrived from Dahm International today, noting the addition of sailing yachts Jupiter and Alta Marea to their impressive brokerage fleet.
Jupiter
Constructed in both aluminium and steel in 1989, the 30.48m superyacht Jupiter is both lightweight and sturdy, offering a smooth sailing experience for any owner or guest. Jupiter also underwent a major refit project in 2005 and now stands as an immaculate vessel with ample space on board.
Alta Marea
Built by Jongert in 1991, Alta Marea enjoyed a long sailing career up until her refit in 2009 where she was fully updated and sent back into the world. Alta Marea is an incredible yacht with real potential, featuring a sophisticated exterior style and a contemporary interior living environment.