Jupiter

Constructed in both aluminium and steel in 1989, the 30.48m superyacht Jupiter is both lightweight and sturdy, offering a smooth sailing experience for any owner or guest. Jupiter also underwent a major refit project in 2005 and now stands as an immaculate vessel with ample space on board.

Alta Marea

Built by Jongert in 1991, Alta Marea enjoyed a long sailing career up until her refit in 2009 where she was fully updated and sent back into the world. Alta Marea is an incredible yacht with real potential, featuring a sophisticated exterior style and a contemporary interior living environment.