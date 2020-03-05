Destination Focus: The Sunshine State

With a rich yachting history, world-class infrastructure and gloriously warm climate, we turn a spotlight on the sunshine state of Florida as this spring’s hottest charter destination.

Of course, Florida’s yacht shows represent true landmark events in the industry. From the newly instated superyacht village of Fort Lauderdale to Miami’s infamous skyline, the global superyacht industry travels from far and wide, congregating in the state of Florida year after year to exhibit at its famous shows. But the infinite opportunities on offer in Florida’s seaside cities represent far more reason to stay.

Miami, unofficially recognised as the cultural, economic and financial capital of the Floridian state, is nothing short of the ultimate superyacht charter destination. With a nightlife whose reputation is now globally renowned, Miami’s streets are brimming with high-end boutiques, world-class restaurants and ultra-luxurious hotels. Shopping enthusiasts can while away days on end in Miami’s own Bal Harbour Village, boasting the most sought-after names in fashion and designer brands. Top on the Miami to-do list is a private helicopter tour – for those looking to take in the sprawling city in one adrenaline-fuelled afternoon, there is no better way to truly see Miami.

Travel southwards to the Florida Keys for Bahamian Bliss on American land. Here, glittering turquoise sea meets pristine white sand – offering an island getaway just a stone’s throw away from the bustling metropolis of Miami. With its array of world-class marinas, complete with fantastic berthing and amenities, this increasingly popular charter destination is earning a name for itself not just on the American yachting stage, but the global one.

Beat the crowd by reaching out to a broker for more information on some of the exceptional vessels chartering in these desirable waters, and kickstart the spring charter of a lifetime.