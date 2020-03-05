When Moonrise was unveiled at Feadship’s Makkum facility, the world was treated to the sight of her sleek sensual lines and masculine exterior profile that cuts a powerful figure on the water. The towering structure is not without fine, intricate details that radiate a level of elegance and sophistication that the industry has come to define so much of the Dutch shipyard’s superyacht portfolio.

Studio De Voogt are behind the exterior design that features a magnificent grey hull fitted with long hull windows, along with a striking vertical bow that is sure be the focus of many an admiring gaze. It is not just her length that makes Moonrise such an impressive structure but also her immense volume. The superyacht boasts a 15.50 metre beam that hosts sublime interior spaces, including eight staterooms to accommodate up to 16 guests on board. Attending to their every need will be a team of up to 32 crew members, instilling a feel more in line with a grand palace than a yacht.

In keeping with modern standards, a huge effort was put into the engineering platform of Moonrise to ensure that the superyacht is kept to exceptionally low noise levels, allowing guests to enjoy their luxury escapes without any disruption.

2019 was an impressive year for Feadship, marked by the launch of Syzygy 818 via a revolutionary live broadcast. With Moonrise already hitting the waters so early in the year, we are excited to keep track of the upcoming Feadship launches.