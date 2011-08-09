Already well known for their elegant lines and sporty design, the Maiora range has welcomed a brand-new superyacht to its fleet which has brought a host of new developments in the series.

Antarah has been designed to cruise long distances in absolute comfort through maximising her interior living space and using all available volume to create open, light and user-friendly areas both inside and out.

Light colours dominate the interiors of this new superyacht, utilising Birchwood panelling offset by white furnishings and a 50” TV in the saloon and a dining table capable of seating up to 12 guests.

Going downstairs from the saloon owners and guests can access the Master and VIP suites which hold en-suite facilities covered in silver leaf tiles whilst her guest accommodation are divided to provide as much privacy as possible.

Antarah can also reach a top speed of 29 knots through dual MTU 12V2000 M94 engines which produce 1935hp each; as well as holding a long list of state-of-the-art entertainment and navigation equipment.